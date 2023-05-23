Morris Hospital reports cybersecurity incident

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers is actively investigating a cybersecurity incident with the assistance of independent cybersecurity forensic experts.

The incident has not impacted patient care or hospital operations.

The investigation was launched after the hospital detected unusual activity on its computer network that indicated an unauthorized third party had gained access to the network system. The network system is separate from the electronic medical record systems that are used for patient care. The hospital’s electronic medical record systems were not compromised.

After taking immediate action to contain the incident, Morris Hospital began an extensive investigation with assistance from outside experts. At this time, the investigation remains active and involves a review of each individual file on the affected servers to determine whether any sensitive data was compromised, a process called e-discovery.

Hospital officials emphasize that the numerous IT security measures that were already in place at Morris Hospital were instrumental in preventing a more severe incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.