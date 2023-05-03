5 Things to Do in Grundy County: Grundy County Historical Society Open House, Cinco de Mayo Girls Night Out

1. Celebrate the Grundy County Historical Society’s 100th year: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at 510 W. Illinois Ave.

The Grundy County Historical Society is celebrating 100 years with an open house. Local experts will be available to discuss the museum’s many exhibits, like those covering the I&M Canal and the tool shed.

Bringing tourists to local attractions such as the Grundy County Historical Society Museum and the I & M Canal trail are included on the list of goals for the new master plan.

2. Cinco de Mayo Girl’s Night Out: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 in Downtown Morris.

The annual Girl’s Night Out returns to Downtown Morris, with extended shopping hours, food trucks, drinks, and a live mariachi band.

3. Chicago Martial Arts Association Karate Tournament: 8:30 a.m. throughout the day on Saturday, May 6 at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St.

The Chicago Martial Arts Association is hosting its 2023 Chicago Open Martial Arts Championship for kids age three and older. Spectator fees are $10 for an adult and $5 for children.

Morris Community High School (Shaw Local News Network)

4. Aces Classic Cars first weekly Cruise Night: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Dr. in Minooka.

Stop by at Aces Classic Cars in Minooka to look at its collection of vehicles, and all the other vehicles that come in for its first weekly Cruise Night event.

Aces Classic Cars at 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

5. Four Rivers Environmental Education Center’s Rivers of Color: Wildflower Explosion: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at 25055 S. Walnut Lane in Channahon.

The Rivers of Color: Wildflower Explosion is a light hike with many stops along the way, where those involved can learn about and photograph all the species found in the preserve. Registration is required by Friday, and can be done so by calling 815-722-9470 or by visiting https://www.reconnectwithnature.org/news-events/event-calendar/rivers-of-color-wildflower-explosion/.