5 Things to do in Grundy County: Shop Lucky, Parade, theatre

1. Shop Lucky: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, downtown Morris.

Downtown shops will have games set up with the opportunity to win prizes, discounts and gifts.

Jane Kerr, the owner of Apple Butter and Shugies at last years Shop Lucky event (Maribeth Wilson)

2. St.Patricks Parade: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, downtown Morris.

The second annual St. Patrick’s parade will kick off on Washington St. by Clayton’s Tap and head down Liberty St.

Scottish Highlander pipers at the Morris St. Patrick's Day parade (Maribeth Wilson)

3. The Clients at Clayton’s Tap: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

4. Happy Daisy Art Studio Rose All Day Paint, Sip, and Permanent Jewelry: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 may attend. Guest pop-up jewelry shop Welded by Roo will be in the studio.

Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

Stephan Byers Jr. as Clad, Elaina Patten, as Anya/ Anastasia, and Derek Carlson s Dimitry. (Provided by Ann Gill)

5. Coal City Production of ‘Anastasia the Musical’: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.

Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/67124.