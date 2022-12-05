New Christmas attraction opens in Grundy County

MORRIS – Grundy County residents can experience a new and immersive holiday light show this winter in Northern Lights over Grundy County- a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular.

With over one-million Christmas lights, Northern Lights welcomes guests of all ages to explore a holiday-inspired wonderland filled with magical lights, sights, and music. The event is located at Grundy County Fairgrounds and Speedway in Morris.

Santa's Village at Northern Lights over Grundy County 2022. (Maribeth Wilson)

Northern Lights offers something for everyone, featuring handcrafted characters, dazzling lights throughout the mile-and-a-half venue, illuminated fairground rides, and a concession stand.

Daniel Woodward, Event Director, of Northern Lights over Grundy County, said he wanted spectators to enjoy the light show and " take away the true meaning of Christmas.”

“The true meaning of Christmas is that Jesus Christ came to earth to be born as a baby and that he was crucified-rose again on the third day- and all of this is a part of Christmas. This is all the fun memories of growing up with Rudolph and all the reindeer and all of the tradition, but we want to bring the joy of Christmas – we want to bring all the fun things, you know the mail Santa gets at his house and the reindeers’ flight school.”

When spectators arrive they have the opportunity to purchase hot dogs, bratwurst, and other items from concessions as they enter the light show. Then the adventure kicks off as guests make their way through a light-filled tunnel transporting them to the North Pole. Once inside, spectators can explore twelve zones. After the North Pole guests will experience Santa’s village and witness reindeer flight school, elves unpacking letters from Santa, and various light installations. Next is Christmas at the Fair, where rides come to life, before stepping inside Christmas at home, featuring traditional carolers.

The adventure continues with a sacred section, then guests visit thank you first responders, followed by a tribute to the military leading into a Winter wonderland, where no two snowflakes are the same continuing into farmland turning into Starwars, then visiting Santa’s speed shop, before ending with the dancing Christmas trees.

The 'Dancing Christmas Tree's at Northern Lights over Grundy County in 2022. (Maribeth Wilson)

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said he was “very happy to have such a joyful holiday experience” in Morris.

“We hope this will attract people to town – not just to enjoy the show, but to experience everything downtown Morris has to offer, the shops and restaurants. We hope to see the show return year after year,” he said.

Running until Jan. 7, 2023, Northern Lights is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Standard ticket prices are $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass. The drive-thru normally takes about 30 minutes. Tickets are on sale at the door and can be purchased directly online at //northernlightsdrivethru.com/.

What: Northern Lights Over Grundy County

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday until Jan. 7, 2023.

Where: Grundy County Fairgrounds at 8890 IL Rt 47 N. in Morris

Cost: $35 per vehicle