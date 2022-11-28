Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Nov. 28, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Gnocchi is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic and loving. Gnocchi is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Gnocchi, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Blaze is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. He is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Blaze appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information about Blaze, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Beckett is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Beckett enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Beckett, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tai Tai is a 6-year-old domestic with long hair. He is lovable, gentle, and independent. Tai Tai easily gets along with other animals and children. His current adoption fee is just $60. For more information about Tai Tai, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

