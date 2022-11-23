5 Things to do in Grundy County: Festival of Trees, Lighted Holiday Parade, Holiday Hustle 5K

5 Things To Do

1. Annual Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until completion of auction Saturday, Nov. 26, at Grundy County Historical Society & Museum, 510 W. Illinois Ave.

No admission charge. Visit the Museum to purchase raffle tickets and to see all of the trees, wreaths and winter decor on display. All items will be auctioned through richardaolson.com.

The winning raffle tickets will be drawn at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and the online auction will begin to close.

This "Candyland" themed tree was decorated by Pat Clemmons, Mary Jo Darin, Dawn Kuhn, Peg Lamping, Sue Putlak and Mary Baudinoto. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Annual Holiday Lighted Holiday Parade: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Morris from the courthouse to Chapin Park.

Don’t miss the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus followed by the lighting of Chapin Park from 6 to 7 p.m.

3. Children’s Winter Carnival: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Morris American Legion, 212 W. Washington St. in Morris.

The event is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

4. Montage Kris Kringle Market: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Montage, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Grab a holiday drink while you shop for antiques, artwork, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and more.

Morris kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 25, with the annual Lighted Holiday Parade along Liberty Street. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

5. Holiday Hustle 5K: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, beginning at Babe’s Tap, 755 S. Broadway St in Coal City.

The race fee is $30 with a $3.49 SignUp Fee, the price increases to $35 after 1 p.m. Nov. 25.

The proceeds from the race will benefit Beans-and-Bites.

For more information on the race or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CoalCity/HolidayHustle5kRunWalk