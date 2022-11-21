Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Nov. 21, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

JK is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is energetic, loving, and independent. JK is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on JK, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Magnus is a 2-year-old domestic with long hair. He is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. Magnus enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Magnus, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mace is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, curious, and loving. Mace easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Mace, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Brambles is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Brambles loves attention and is fond of snuggling. For more information on Brambles, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Swayze is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Swayze appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She is looking for her forever home. For more information on Swayze, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.