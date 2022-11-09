5 Things to do in Grundy County: Veteran’s Day Observances, Festival of Trees, 3 French Hens Holiday Market

5 Things To Do

1. Annual Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12 at Grundy County Historical Society & Museum 510 W. Illinois Ave.

No admission charge. Visit the Museum to purchase raffle tickets and to see all of the trees, wreaths, and winter décor on display. All items will be auctioned through richardaolson.com.

Winning raffle tickets will be pulled at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. The online auction will begin to close at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25th.

Festival of Trees is the largest annual fundraiser for the Grundy County Historical Society and it is held in conjunction with Home for the Holidays. The proceeds from the festival go back into the museum and the community.(shown here in this 2021 Shaw Local file photo) (Maribeth Wilson)

2. French Hens Holiday Market: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

3. Coal City Veteran’s Day Event hosted by Coal City Public Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Diamond Banquet Hall, 55 Daly Street in Diamond.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. There will be a flag ceremony conducted by the St. Juvin VFW Post 1336, followed by speakers and special music. Food will be served following the event.

Registration for this event is requested through the event calendar at ccpld.org, by calling 815-634-4552, or in person at the library.

The Coal City Production of 'Newsies' will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/67124. (Jack Micetich)

4. Coal City Production of ‘Newsies’: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.

Tickets are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/67124.

Commander Gerald J. Zeborowski of the VFW Post 6049 (left) and Commander of the Morris American Legion Ken Buck (center) stand at attention for the Posting of the Colors during the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov.11.(shown here in this 2021 Shaw Local file photo) (Maribeth Wilson)

5. Morris Veteran’s Day Event: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Grundy County Courthouse 111 E Washington St. in Morris

In the event of bad weather, it will be at the Shabbona School gym at 725 School St. in Morris.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.