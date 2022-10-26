5 Things to do in Grundy County: Scare Fest, spooky speakeasy, trick or treating, and more

1. Downtown Trick or Treating: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Morris.
Enjoy some trick-or-treating at local businesses. Participating businesses will have a pumpkin poster in the window.
2. Morris Grade School Haunted Hallways: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Morris Elementary School District #54, 2001 Dupont Ave. in Morris. Enter through door 24.
Wristbands are $8 and include one free adult. Haunted Hallways is a fun-filled family event, including a haunted house, games, and concessions.
To purchase tickets, visit https://district54-pto.square.site/
3. Scare Fest by Wicked Cricket: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wicked Cricket, 103 IL-53 in Braceville.
Must be 21 or over to attend. No cover charge.
Enjoy music, food, and drinks. Wear your scariest costume for a chance at the grand prize.
4. Blacklight Bingo: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Moose Lodge 967, 3835 IL-47 in Morris.
Enjoy music by The Ride, raffles, and a costume contest.
5. Montage’s Spooky Speakeasy: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Montage, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.
Come dressed in your best costume to enter.
Enjoy music, drink specials, and staff dressed in 1920′s attire.