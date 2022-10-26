5 Things to do in Grundy County: Scare Fest, spooky speakeasy, trick or treating, and more

5 Things To Do

1. Downtown Trick or Treating: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Morris.

Enjoy some trick-or-treating at local businesses. Participating businesses will have a pumpkin poster in the window.

Heidi Litchfield - hlitchfield@shawmedia.com Emma Mino of Seneca gets candy from Samantha Blake at Blackbird's Bowl in downtown Morris during the annual downtown trick-or-treat event in 2020.

2. Morris Grade School Haunted Hallways: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Morris Elementary School District #54, 2001 Dupont Ave. in Morris. Enter through door 24.

Wristbands are $8 and include one free adult. Haunted Hallways is a fun-filled family event, including a haunted house, games, and concessions.

To purchase tickets, visit https://district54-pto.square.site/

3. Scare Fest by Wicked Cricket: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wicked Cricket, 103 IL-53 in Braceville.

Must be 21 or over to attend. No cover charge.

Enjoy music, food, and drinks. Wear your scariest costume for a chance at the grand prize.

4. Blacklight Bingo: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Moose Lodge 967, 3835 IL-47 in Morris.

Enjoy music by The Ride, raffles, and a costume contest.

5. Montage’s Spooky Speakeasy: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Montage, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Come dressed in your best costume to enter.

Enjoy music, drink specials, and staff dressed in 1920′s attire.