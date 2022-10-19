Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Julia Borgstrom, Morris, tennis, sophomore

Morris Sophmore Julia Borgstrom was the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Carter Button of Morris took second place and Austin Aldridge of Seneca took third.

“Although Julia is only a sophomore, she refuses to get outworked on the court, whether it is drilling in practice or playing a tough opponent in conference, she gives it 110% at all times. To achieve her tennis goals, Julia asked her coach, Sara Davy, to drill and hit with her in her spare time, just about every day in the summer,” Head Tennis Coach, Eric Davy said.

“As Borgstrom looks back on her 26-6 record this past year, she would not be satisfied claiming any “moral” victories. That is the attitude that sets her apart from her teammates and the majority of her opponents. Julia is a winner in the classroom and on the courts. She possesses a certain drive that cannot be taught - she simply likes to win,” he said.

Name: Julia Borgstrom

School: Morris Community High School

Sport: Tennis

Julia Borgstrom (Amber Sharp)

Morris Herald-News: How old were you when you first began playing tennis, and who introduced you to the game?

Borgstrom: I have been playing tennis as long as I can remember, but I’d say I was about 3 or 4. I was first introduced by my aunt and coach Sara Davy who’s really helped me become the player I am today.

MHN: What do you like about tennis?

Borgstrom: It’s hard for me to choose just one thing, but I really like how it is just me out on the court. There are times when it’s hard without a team to have my back, but I love being able to do all the decision-making with my shots and strategies.

MHN: What’s your favorite class in school?

Borgstrom: My favorite class in school would have to be math because it comes really easy to me and it has always been one of my strongest subjects.

MHN: What’s the last book you read or the current book you’re reading?

Borgstrom: The last book I read was ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ which I read for English.

MHN: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Borgstrom: My favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

MHN: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Borgstrom: If I could travel anywhere, I would want to go to Hawaii because I am really interested in the sights and the culture there.

MHN: If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Borgstrom: I would definitely go to my Aunt Sara if I needed advice. She has always been a role model for me throughout my life in many more ways than just tennis.

MHN: Do you have any nicknames?

Borgstrom: My most popular nickname is Juj. My family has always called me it, but it really got popular recently once all my friends picked it up.

MHN: What part of your game do you think is your strongest?

Borgstrom: I would say that my mentality and perseverance are the best parts of my game. It helps me stay calm and never give up when I am losing in a match, and it’s definitely shown a few times this season.

MHN: Do you play any other sports, and if so which one is your favorite?

Borgstrom: I also play softball, but because I’ve played tennis longer I enjoy it more and am more dedicated to it.