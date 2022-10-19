5 Things to do in Grundy County: Magic in Morris, market under the lights, theatre, and more

5 Things To Do

1. . Market under the lights: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy multiple vendors’ food and drink.

2. ‘The Odd Couple’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

Verbena, 411 Liberty St., displays the Harry Potter house banners during Saturday's Magic in Morris. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Magic in Morris: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Morris, event entrance, located near the corner of Washington and Liberty streets.

The main attractions include unicorns sponsored by D’Arcy Motors, Finklepot fairy hair, horse-drawn carriages, and Quidditch cornhole. Wizards can spend the day helping Newt Scamander recover his beasts in local stores after his case is stolen

For information on events and the day’s itinerary, visit facebook.com/events/5282312261884748

Morris Community High School is set to bring history back to life with their production of “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory. (Morris Community High School)

4. Morris Community High School production of “Radium Girls’: 7 p.m. Friday- Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Morris Community High School Auditorium at 1000 Union St. in Morris.

General Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets for MCHS students are $5. For information and to purchase online, visit morrishstheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

5. 10th Annual Forte 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Channahon State Park, 25302 W Story St., Channahon.

For full race details please visit: http://www.forte5k.com.

