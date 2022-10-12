Local history to comes to life with production of ‘Radium Girls’ on Oct. 21 at Morris Community High School

MORRIS – Morris Community High School will return to the stage with their production of “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory under the direction of Andrea Gustafson.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Morris Community High School Auditorium.

Based on true events, “Radium Girls” tells the story of Grace Fryer (played by Sofia Best), a watch dial painter for U.S. Radium Corporation, based in Orange who falls victim to a mysterious illness. As Grace learns the truth and begins to fight for her day in court, her former employer Arthur Roeder (Nick Black) is unable to believe the horrifying effects of radium on his employees. In her pursuit of justice, Grace will not only have to fight U.S Radium Corporation but her own family and friends.

Gustafson took the cast on a tour of Ottawa, to learn about the history they would be portraying. The trip enhanced the meaning of the production and the overall message behind Grace Fryer’s fight for justice.

“It’s nice to see our local history reflected, but the messaging of standing up for what you believe in and standing against big groups of people who are trying to control the narrative is very important,” Best said

Gustafson said the portrayal of a group of women fighting for their voices to be heard amongst a group of authority figures unwilling to listen will “probably always be some version of the reality we live in” and she hopes the production does the “stories of these young woman justice.”

“These things were happening in an area I lived my whole life. So, I want to bring truth to the production and reality- and show people a really important message of empowerment and standing up for yourself against difficult circumstances that tie to our area. I think that is really important,” Gustafson said.

In collaboration with the production, the Morris Public Library’s book of the month for November is “The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore. To register, call 815-942-6880.

General Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets for MCHS students are $5. For information and to purchase online, visit morrishstheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

What: Radium Girls

When: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Morris Community High School Auditorium at 1000 Union St. in Morris

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at door, $5 for MCHS students. To purchase, visit morrishstheatre.ludus.com/index.php