Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Oct. 3, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Ernie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Ernie easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Ernie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Smurfette is a 6-month-old brown tabby. She is energetic, mischievous, and curious. Smurfette is a bit rambunctious but does indulge in naps. For more information about Smurfette, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lisby is a 4-year-old tabby. She is gentle, loyal, and independent. Lisby enjoys her alone time and is not fond of other cats invading her personal space. Lisby needs to be the only pet in her new home. To meet Lisby, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rory is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Rory is very sweet and immediately greets people. She enjoys playing with her toys when she is in the mood. To meet Rory, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Anchovy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Anchovy appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Anchovy, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

