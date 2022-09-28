Grundy County Corn Festival opens Wednesday through Sunday

GRUNDY — An autumn tradition dating back over seventy years returns to Grundy County this week: the Corn Festival.

Over time, for many, the Grundy County Corn Festival has become an annual custom – featuring entertainment, axe throwing, and pony rides, according to its website.

This year, it’s taking place from Wednesday, Sept.28, through Sunday, Oct. 2. There’s a fireworks show on Saturday evening on Oct. 1.

The Scarecrow Stroll will be open all day at Chapin Park from Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October first. This year’s theme is “Fun for Generations.” A winner will be selected from each of the 8 categories including, best of theme, most creative, best individual youth, people’s choice, and more.

Two teams do battle Saturday at the Kiddie Water Fights during the Grundy County Corn Festival. (Rob Oesterle)

The carnival will be open every day of the fair. It will open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday with $25 wristbands. The carnival will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with $25 wristbands.

The festival will feature ax throwing, which costs three throws for $5 and is restricted to those 10 and older. Participants will be guided by an ax master, who will help them learn how to throw and practice the aim, power, and trajectory of their throw. The fair will have axes of different sizes and weights. For information on ax throwing visit, https://cornfestival.org/activities/registrations/mobile-axe-throwing-registration/

The festival’s full schedule can be found at https://cornfestival.org/full-schedule/ Daily highlights include:

6 p.m., Wednesday: Water fights in the 100 Block of W. Washington St.

7 p.m., Thursday: Frankfort Bass performs on the courthouse lawn

11 a.m. Friday: Pony Rides on Frankin and Main Street

8:30 p.m. Saturday: Fireworks sponsored by the City of Morris and D’Arcy Chevrolet

2 p.m. Sunday: Grundy County Corn Festival Parade

For information visit https://cornfestival.org/

What: Grundy County Corn Festival

When: Wednesday, September 18 to Sunday, October 2

Where: Downtown Morris