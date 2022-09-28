5 Things to do in Grundy County: Grundy County Corn Festival, live music, movie night and more

5 Things To Do

1. Grundy County Corn Festival: Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 2, in downtown Morris.

Carnival wristbands cost $25. Opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy entertainment, axe throwing, and pony rides.

To learn more, visit https://cornfestival.org/.

2. Craft Show and Fleamarket: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. IL Route 47 in Morris.

Admission is a Corn Festival button, available at the gate. There are three distinct areas: Craft, Flea Market and New Merchandise/Miscellaneous.

To learn more, visit https://cornfestival.org/.

3.On the Tree at Boondocks Food & Spirits: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Boondocks Food & Spirits, 1 E. Dupont Road in Seneca.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food.

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

4. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

5. Special Needs Movie Night hosted by the Channahon Park District: Saturday, Oct. 1, at Channahon Field House, 24935 W. Sioux Drive in Channahon.

This is a free indoor movie event for families with special needs.

Register online on the Channahon Park District website.

