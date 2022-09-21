5 Things to do In Grundy County: Harvest Days, vintage fair, live music, and more

1. Dwight Harvest Days: Thursday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 25, at 132 E. Main St. in Dwight.
The celebration includes a flea market, parade, axe throwing, carnival, car show, and more. The Annual Parade is on Sunday, starting at 12:45 p.m.
To learn more, visit http://www.dwightharvestdays.com/home.html
2. The Vintage Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 24550 W. Shepley Road in Minooka.
$5 entry fee. Children 13 and younger are free.
Come out and shop from a collection of unique vendors and artists along the DuPage River.
3. Cody Calkins at EJ Karz: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at EJ Karz Bar & Grill,4275 W Grand Ridge Rd, Verona
Enjoy live music, drinks and food.
4. Andru Jamison Band at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington Street in Morris.
Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.
5. Evening Farm Tour at Nettle Creek Farm: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Rd. in Morris
The event is $27 a person with advance registration and payment required at https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com/workshops-and-events
Join the owner of Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, for a tour through the lavender, cut flower field, herb garden, and more.
To learn more, visit https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events/#!/, where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.