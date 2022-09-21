September 21, 2022
5 Things to do In Grundy County: Harvest Days, vintage fair, live music, and more

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for September 22-25. (Candace H. Johnson For Shaw Media)

1. Dwight Harvest Days: Thursday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 25, at 132 E. Main St. in Dwight.

The celebration includes a flea market, parade, axe throwing, carnival, car show, and more. The Annual Parade is on Sunday, starting at 12:45 p.m.

To learn more, visit http://www.dwightharvestdays.com/home.html

2. The Vintage Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 24550 W. Shepley Road in Minooka.

$5 entry fee. Children 13 and younger are free.

Come out and shop from a collection of unique vendors and artists along the DuPage River.

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

3. Cody Calkins at EJ Karz: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at EJ Karz Bar & Grill,4275 W Grand Ridge Rd, Verona

Enjoy live music, drinks and food.

4. Andru Jamison Band at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington Street in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

In addition to regular farm stand hours and u-pick flower dates, Nettle Creek Lavender Farm hosts a variety of special activities, like this past weekend’s farm tour and other classes.

5. Evening Farm Tour at Nettle Creek Farm: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Rd. in Morris

The event is $27 a person with advance registration and payment required at https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com/workshops-and-events

Join the owner of Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, for a tour through the lavender, cut flower field, herb garden, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events/#!/, where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.

