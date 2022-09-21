5 Things to do In Grundy County: Harvest Days, vintage fair, live music, and more

5 Things To Do

1. Dwight Harvest Days: Thursday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 25, at 132 E. Main St. in Dwight.

The celebration includes a flea market, parade, axe throwing, carnival, car show, and more. The Annual Parade is on Sunday, starting at 12:45 p.m.

To learn more, visit http://www.dwightharvestdays.com/home.html

2. The Vintage Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 24550 W. Shepley Road in Minooka.

$5 entry fee. Children 13 and younger are free.

Come out and shop from a collection of unique vendors and artists along the DuPage River.

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

3. Cody Calkins at EJ Karz: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at EJ Karz Bar & Grill,4275 W Grand Ridge Rd, Verona

Enjoy live music, drinks and food.

4. Andru Jamison Band at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington Street in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

In addition to regular farm stand hours and u-pick flower dates, Nettle Creek Lavender Farm hosts a variety of special activities, like this past weekend’s farm tour and other classes.

5. Evening Farm Tour at Nettle Creek Farm: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Rd. in Morris

The event is $27 a person with advance registration and payment required at https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com/workshops-and-events

Join the owner of Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, for a tour through the lavender, cut flower field, herb garden, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com

