5 Things to do in Grundy County: Sunflower Harvest, Racing, live music and more.

5 Things To Do

1. Grundy County Speedway Aaron Willis Sr. Memorial Midget Race: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

The event is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youths 12-17, and children 11 and younger are free.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit grundycountyspeedwayonline.com.

Aaron Willis circa 1966 (Valerie Carter)

2. Heap’s Sunflower Harvest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm, 4853 US-52, Minooka.

$12 per person ages three and up. Admission includes Sunflower and Zinnia Field, all farm activities and one bloom.

To learn more, visit https://www.heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com/sunflower-harvest

3. McKinley to McKinley Bird Adventure: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 Walnut Ln., Channahon.

The event is free. Enjoy a hike along the I&M Canal Trail between the two McKinley Woods preserve access points.

Registration required by Friday, Sept. 2, by calling 815-722-9470 or online.

4. Jimmy the Weasel live at Boondocks : 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Boondocks Food & Spirits, 1 Dupont Rd, Seneca.

This event is free. Grab a table and enjoy the music.

5. Walk ‘N Wags: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Channahon Park District, 24856 W Eames St. Channahon.

Instead of a registration fee, a donation for a local animal shelter is requested.

Pre-registered dogs will be receive a scarf and goodie bag.

To register visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/

