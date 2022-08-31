August 31, 2022
Shaw Local
5 Things to do in Grundy County: Sunflower Harvest, Racing, live music and more.

By Maribeth M. Wilson
The sunflower field at Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area Friday, July 29, 2022, in Shabbona Township.

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for September 1-4. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Grundy County Speedway Aaron Willis Sr. Memorial Midget Race: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

The event is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youths 12-17, and children 11 and younger are free.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit grundycountyspeedwayonline.com.

Aaron Willis circa 1966

Aaron Willis circa 1966 (Valerie Carter)

2. Heap’s Sunflower Harvest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm, 4853 US-52, Minooka.

$12 per person ages three and up. Admission includes Sunflower and Zinnia Field, all farm activities and one bloom.

To learn more, visit https://www.heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com/sunflower-harvest

3. McKinley to McKinley Bird Adventure: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 Walnut Ln., Channahon.

The event is free. Enjoy a hike along the I&M Canal Trail between the two McKinley Woods preserve access points.

Registration required by Friday, Sept. 2, by calling 815-722-9470 or online.

4. Jimmy the Weasel live at Boondocks : 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Boondocks Food & Spirits, 1 Dupont Rd, Seneca.

This event is free. Grab a table and enjoy the music.

5. Walk ‘N Wags: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Channahon Park District, 24856 W Eames St. Channahon.

Instead of a registration fee, a donation for a local animal shelter is requested.

Pre-registered dogs will be receive a scarf and goodie bag.

To register visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/

