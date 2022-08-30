Update: Body of missing Barge Worker recovered from Des Plaines River

CHANNAHON – The body of a barge worker was discovered in the Des Plaines River at 11 a.m., Tuesday, according to Channahon Fire Chief John Petrakis.

The individual’s body was seen on the south shoreline of the river at mile marker 276.4 by search and recovery crews, according to a press release.

The identity is not being disclosed until next of kin is notified. The U.S Coast Guard Marine Safety Office will be the investigating agency.

The Channahon Fire Protection District was dispatched to the area of Interstate 55 and the Des Plaines River at 7:22 p.m. After an initial investigation, it was determined the individual was last seen at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to fire officials.

Search boats were deployed and conducted several search patterns along the river between I-55 and the Dresden Dam and Lock. The Channahon Police Department provided a helicopter to perform aerial passes over the river.

Search efforts were unsuccessful and due to safety concerns after nightfall resulting in poor visual navigation, search efforts ended at 9 p.m, according to a press release.

Operations commenced at 6 a.m. Tuesday with boats from from the Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, and Morris Fire Protection Districts and jet-skis from Wilmington ESDA. The Coast Guard has deployed a vessel to assist with river traffic safety as crews conduct searches. Search operations will continue throughout the day.