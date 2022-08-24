5 Things to do in Grundy County:Liberty Arts Festival, AC/DC tribute, Rock the Block, and more.

5 Things To Do

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free. The Dueling Tonys will be performing.

2. Back to School Cruise Night: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug.26, at Mazon Verona Kingsman Middle School, 1013 North St, Mazon.

$10 fee for all vehicles. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

Vendors include BBQ and Baker, Laki Hawaiian Ice, and MVK Student Council

The Liberty Arts Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, in downtown Morris. (Courtesy of Morris Downtown Development Partnership)

3. Liberty Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27, in downtown Morris.

The event will take place on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, Liberty and Washington Streets, and locations throughout in downtown Morris.

Enjoy an Art Stroll, 3D Chalk Street Art, and more.

4. AC/DC Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Clayton’s Rail at 721 Liberty St, Morris.

Entree fee is $5 .

Grab a table, eat some BBQ, and enjoy the music.

Whiskey Romance Band was the featured entertainment Sunday afternoon at Rock The Block in downtown Morris. (Rob Oesterle)

Rock the Block feat. Whiskey Romance: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the 200 to 300 Block of Liberty Street in Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy a day of family fun with live bands, food trucks and games.

Downtown shops will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music is from 2 to 5 p.m. on the corner of Liberty and Main.