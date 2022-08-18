Shop Local: Apple Butter & Shugie’s in Morris offers extensive selection of novelty gifts and decor

MORRIS – Apple Butter & Shugie’s offers novelty items ranging from your favorite movie memorabilia and pop culture sensations Squishmallows to multiple puzzles and games.

The unique shop was opened by Jane and Stu Kerr in 1992, after Jane Kerr slowly began teaching herself retail in 1988.

Jane Kerr worked with the Illinois cheerleading Coaches Scholarship fundraiser and it out grew her home. So, she had to move into a brick and mortar building and she chose the westside of Liberty Street in Downtown Morris.

She named the store Apple Butter as a nod to her time as a teacher, she taught physical education and health for 15 years. The Kerr’s went on to open a couple more stores, eventually combining the two most popular names into Apple Butter & Shugie’s.

“I was a teacher for 15 years and the kids would give me apple gifts. So, when my best friend from high school opened her gift store, I told her that if I ever had a gift store I’m going to name it Apple Butter – not having any idea,” Kerr said. “Shugie’s is after our dog – sugar baby.”

Apple Butter is known for is extensive collection and numerous displays of hard to find collectable items. Kerr belongs to two buying groups, which represents stores throughout the U.S. and attends multiple gift shows throughout the year to ensure she keeps her unique items in stock.

“I love going to the gift shows, finding unique items for my customers. I belong to two buying groups and I get a lot of help from those stores. We are on sites and we share emails, whats good for them in California or Texas, may not work in Illinois, but I do take those suggestions,” Kerr said.

Kerr’s connections has enabled her to keep, even the most popular items on her shelf – such as the pop culture phenomenon, Squishmallows.

“We carried Squishmallows in our store as an independent retailer four or five years ago, so I was already considered one of their accounts, but then it got so big that they would only ship by semi. There would be no reason for me to ever order that much,” Kerr said.

“But, because I belong to these buying groups and we are that big I am able to tap into their inventory. I’m going to be very honest – it has made our summer for us,” she said.

The store keeps many other popular items on its displays such as, The Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and more.

“We are a novelty gift shop and we have something for everyone on your list. You either get me or you don’t. We have people who love us and come back consistently. When they are checking out, I knew if you didn’t have it no one would,” Kerr said.

Apple Butter & Shugie’s is located at 309 N. Liberty St. They are Open Monday – Saturday at 10 a.m. For additional information, visit applebutterandshugies.com/index.php.