Two men killed in I-80 crash near Morris

MORRIS – Two men were killed in a three vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near Ashton Road in Morris shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Sofiane Bessai, 33, of Elgin was driving westbound on I-80 along with a passenger, Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez, from the country of Columbia, 26, when Bessai lost control of the vehicle, according to a press release.

The car crossed through the median and was struck by semi traveling eastbound. The semi flipped onto its side and proceeded partially through the median and into the westbound lane of traffic where the semi was hit by another semi traveling westbound, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Both had to be extricated by Morris Fire Department, according to a press release.

They were killed on impact and pronounced deceased at 6 p.m. An examination will take place later today, according to Callahan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.