Pets of the Week: Aug. 8, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Lela is a 2-year-old brown tabby. She is kindhearted and loving. Lela is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Lela, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Lela is a 2-year-old brown tabby. She is kindhearted and loving. Lela is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. For more information on Lela, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Flick is a 1-year old, possible Corgi mix. He weighs approximately 20 pounds. What he lacks in size he makes up with his quirky, fun personality. He is blind in one eye but requires no medical intervention. Flick is house and crate trained. He would do best in a home without cats, as he enjoys chasing them. Flick loves to play fetch, but is not big on affection. He was not socialized to people when he came to rescue. He just needs time and patience. For more information about Flick email Sabrina at barsiibeds@gmail.com. (Courtesy of Karen Garifo )

Flick is a 1-year old, possible Corgi mix. He weighs approximately 20 pounds. What he lacks in size he makes up with his quirky, fun personality. He is blind in one eye but requires no medical intervention. Flick is house and crate trained. He would do best in a home without cats, as he enjoys chasing them. Flick loves to play fetch, but is not big on affection. He was not socialized to people when he came to rescue. He just needs time and patience. For more information about Flick email Sabrina at barsiibeds@gmail.com.

Jolly is a 4- month old black and white domestic shorthair. He is energetic and enjoys playing with his toys. Jolly gets along with children and other animals. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jolly, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Jolly is a 4- month old black and white domestic shorthair. He is energetic and enjoys playing with his toys. Jolly gets along with children and other animals. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jolly, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/