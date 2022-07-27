5 Things to do in Grundy County: Live music, vintage Fair, theatre and more

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.
The event is free. Rayla Ray Band, a singer songwriter from Nashville will be preforming.
2. S’mores in the Garden: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.
Enjoy S’mores with friends. This event is free. Drop by the front desk to register or call 815-942-6880. To learn more, visit morrislibrary.com.
3. ‘Grease’ presented by Small Town Theatrics: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 29-30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W.Division St. in Coal City.
Tickets are available at https://www.smalltowntheatrics.org/ or by calling 815-383-1737.
4. The July Vintage Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 24550 W.. Shepley Road in Minooka.
$5 entry fee. Children 13 and under are free.
Come out and shop from a collection of unique vendors and artists along the Dupage River.
5. Rayla Ray, 3 Day Rain, and Ethan Bell at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 29-31 at Clayton’s Rail 721 Liberty Street in Morris.
Rayla Ray band will preform Friday with 3 Day Rain following on Saturday and closing with Ethan Bell on Sunday.
No cover charge. Enjoy live music, drinks and food.