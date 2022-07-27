5 Things to do in Grundy County: Live music, vintage Fair, theatre and more

5 Things To Do

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free. Rayla Ray Band, a singer songwriter from Nashville will be preforming.

2. S’mores in the Garden: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy S’mores with friends. This event is free. Drop by the front desk to register or call 815-942-6880. To learn more, visit morrislibrary.com.

From left to right, Kevin Soto (Kenickie), Maggie Komes (Rizzo), Grace Preboy (Sandy), Joey Fatigante (Sonny), Trevor Shingler (Danny), Hailey Rose Kasky (Marty), Zoe Smith (Frenchy), Riley Nevin (Roger), Stephen Byers (Doody), and Kaylee Groves (Jan) (Jack Micetich)

3. ‘Grease’ presented by Small Town Theatrics: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 29-30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W.Division St. in Coal City.

Tickets are available at https://www.smalltowntheatrics.org/ or by calling 815-383-1737.

4. The July Vintage Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at 24550 W.. Shepley Road in Minooka.

$5 entry fee. Children 13 and under are free.

Come out and shop from a collection of unique vendors and artists along the Dupage River.

5. Rayla Ray, 3 Day Rain, and Ethan Bell at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 29-31 at Clayton’s Rail 721 Liberty Street in Morris.

Rayla Ray band will preform Friday with 3 Day Rain following on Saturday and closing with Ethan Bell on Sunday.

No cover charge. Enjoy live music, drinks and food.