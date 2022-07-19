5 things to do in Grundy County: Market under the lights, Rock the Block, ice cream social and more

5 Things To Do

1. ‘Don’t Hug Me’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

If the summer heat has been depressing, cheer up with this lively musical set in the cool winter of Bunyan Bay, Minnesota, “Don’t Hug Me.”

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

Whiskey Romance Band was the featured entertainment Sunday afternoon at Rock The Block in downtown Morris. (Rob Oesterle)

2. Rock the Block: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the 200 to 300 Block of Liberty Street in Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy a day of family fun with live bands, food trucks and games.

Downtown shops will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music by ‘The Clients’ is from 2 to 5 p.m. on the corner of Liberty and Main.

3. Market under the lights: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy live music, food and drinks.

4. Ice Cream Social hosted by Grundy Bank: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the Grundy Bank Court yard, 201 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy ice cream sundaes and root beer floats. Ice cream is $.25 a scoop.

5. Lavender and Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

