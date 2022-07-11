Morris Cruise night makes history

MORRIS — Organizers of Morris Cruise Night say the Saturday night event set its own new record when 8,500 spectators came out to ogle the 975 cars lined up along Liberty Street, that topped the previous record of 917 set eight years ago.

Cars from 141 cities were registered, including out-of-state entries from Indiana, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Florida, Cruise Night’s Herb Wyeth said.

“It was great night,” Wyeth said. “We set a new record for cars and everyone did a great job trying to find places to park cars. We had a lot of spectators and we ended up having to turn about 40 to 50 cars away due to space.”

The beneficiary of the evening was Heroes and Helpers.

Celebrity Choice (Julie Wilkinson) 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air Convertible owned by Rich Robinette of Channahon (RANDY CURRY)

The winner of the Beneficiary’s Choice Award was ‘78 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Chris Lenzie from Gardner, IL. The celebrity of the event was Julie Wilkinson, the Director of Business Development, and her choice winner was a ‘57 Bel Air Convertible owned by Rich Robinette, of Channahon.

The 50/50 raffle raised $10,978, half was awarded to Ray W.

The next Morris Cruise Night will be held on Aug. 13 and will benefit the Morris Shrine Club.