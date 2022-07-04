Pets of the Week: July 4

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Sarah is just over a year and a beagle mix. She is 30 pounds and remains calm in her kennel. She is very sweet, but shy with new things. She warms up quickly and loves to snuggle. To meet Sarah, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Sarah is just over a year and a beagle mix. She is 30 pounds and remains calm in her kennel. She is very sweet, but shy with new things. She warms up quickly and loves to snuggle. To meet Sarah, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Lion-O is 4- month- old black domestic shorthair. He is very relaxed and is good with other cats. Lion-O is very affectionate and would make a great addition to any family . For more information on Lion-O, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Lion-O is 4- month- old black domestic shorthair. He is very relaxed and is good with other cats. Lion-O is very affectionate and would make a great addition to any family . For more information on Lion-O, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Slinky is just over a year and a beagle mix. She is 30 pounds and remains calm in her kennel. She is very sweet, but shy with new things. She warms up quickly and loves to snuggle. To meet Slinky, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Slinky is just over a year and a beagle mix. She is 30 pounds and remains calm in her kennel. She is very sweet, but shy with new things. She warms up quickly and loves to snuggle. To meet Slinky, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/