5 Things to do in Grundy County: Market under the lights, BBQ festival, concerts and more

1. Market under the lights: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.
This event is free.
Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.
2. Rhythm & BBQ Festival: 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris.
The event is free. Wristbands cost $5 and are mandatory to purchase alcohol.
The Morris BBQ Association is hosting its first family-friendly event. There will be music, food vendors and a local competition with a $500 grand prize.
To learn more visit https://www.morrisbbqassociation.com/fest
3. Concert on the courthouse lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.
The event is free. The Flipside Party Band will be playing a variety of music from the 50s through the 80s.
4. Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at I &M State Park, 25302 W. Story St. in Channahon.
This is a free event and no registration is required.
Bring your pole, bait, and container to put your fish in.
To learn more visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/
5. Grundy County Speedway Illinois State Championship: 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.
The event is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children 12 to 17, and 11 and under is free.
Double features for each division plus an On Track Autograph Party. Qualifying at 6 p.m. There will be an autograph party at 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.
To learn more, visit http://www.grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News’ community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events/#!/, where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.