5 Things to do in Grundy County: Market under the lights, BBQ festival, concerts and more

5 Things To Do

1. Market under the lights: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free.

Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

2. Rhythm & BBQ Festival: 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris.

The event is free. Wristbands cost $5 and are mandatory to purchase alcohol.

The Morris BBQ Association is hosting its first family-friendly event. There will be music, food vendors and a local competition with a $500 grand prize.

To learn more visit https://www.morrisbbqassociation.com/fest

3. Concert on the courthouse lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free. The Flipside Party Band will be playing a variety of music from the 50s through the 80s.

The 50s and 60s rock tribute band, The Neverly Brothers, was the first to play in this year’s City of Morris Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn series.

4. Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at I &M State Park, 25302 W. Story St. in Channahon.

This is a free event and no registration is required.

Bring your pole, bait, and container to put your fish in.

To learn more visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/

5. Grundy County Speedway Illinois State Championship: 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

The event is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children 12 to 17, and 11 and under is free.

Double features for each division plus an On Track Autograph Party. Qualifying at 6 p.m. There will be an autograph party at 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit http://www.grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/

