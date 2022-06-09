Fritz: Actions become traditions

How do new programs get started? There are many formal and informal ways programs and services begin. The Village is responsible for those municipal functions including public safety and the maintenance of the roadways, but it is the collective values everyone expresses through their investment that builds the community as a whole. All of us are investing in one way or another from the homeowner who pays property tax to the sales tax paid by Coalers loading up with goodies and gas for a road trip to the VFW members who recently ceremoniously gave their time providing the 21-gun salute at the annual Coal City Memorial Day Service. All of these actions contribute towards our community.

Over time, many actions become traditions, but what will come next? Each of us has probably felt the rate of change as new apps collect our conversations and exchanges or make purchases arrive at our front doors much easier, but how does one predict what comes next? Participation is counted upon within our community in order to continue the programs of the past and present as well as gain input for what should come next. Recently, the state legislation’s energy policy stabilized the nuclear power production industry, which can be counted on to continue its tax base and employment of high skilled labor. With this legislation enabling this industry to continue, the focus for future programming can continue.

Coal City completed the 2018 Strategic Plan identifying the need for better local parks services and programming. Coal City, which is a non-home rule community (a statutory classification regarding its authority), only has about $90,000 per year to maintain the parks facilities and programming. Thus, it formally relies on governmental entities such as the Coal City Public Library and the informal network and cooperation of groups like Hope Helps, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Coal City baseball and softball as well as soccer to extend opportunities for its residents. The strategic planning initiative along with conclusions by the Coal City School District’s Learning Leadership Team have resulted in a citizens committee, which evaluated starting up a park district within the community to provide more than today’s offerings.

Each household within the prospective programming area will be provided some information along with a survey so the committee may continue to gauge whether its recommendations are on track. It is important that we all participate. The Coaler Community Center Committee needs the feedback from you in order to proceed in a manner reflecting the needs of the local community. Please stay tuned and watch your mailbox as more information appears. It is through your participation new programing can either be started or services remain the same.