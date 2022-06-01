Chicago woman arrested in Grundy County for possession of stolen vehicle, meth after traffic stop

GRUNDY COUNTY — A Chicago woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle and meth following a traffic stop in Morris, according to police.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Magalena Kotwica, 28, of Chicago after a deputy “observed a white Ford Escape make a sudden lane change.” After running the vehicle’s registration the “information returned to a Mercedes-Benz,” prompting the stop, according to police.

Kotwica told the deputy that she “borrowed the vehicle from a friend” and did not know anything about the registration issue. Based on the car’s Vehicle Identification Number, however, the deputy determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Justice, Illinois, according to a press release.

The deputy also found a “suspected meth pipe” in her purse along with .5 grams of “suspected methamphetamine.” Someone else’s driver’s license and a personal check made out to Kotwica’s mother was found in her purse, as well. The stolen vehicle and the stolen check belonged to the same person, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Kotwica was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, forgery, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Kotwica acknowledged she forged the check and planned on depositing it through an online account.

Kotwica was taken to the Grundy County Jail and is currently held on $10,000 bond.