Morris celebrates Memorial Day

MORRIS – The streets of downtown Morris filled with parade goers on Monday as veterans, military vehicles and scout troops walked to the courthouse lawn, where people congregated to remember the fallen during this year’s Memorial Day service.

Jeannie Terando, an American Gold Star Mother, stood on the Grundy County Courthouse steps Monday to honor her son, Sgt. Joshua A. Terando, and those who have died in combat.

“They laid down their lives for freedom,” she said. “You just know that they are in the palm of God’s hands, we miss them and I wouldn’t want them anywhere else, but where they are being remembered by all of of you.”

Ken Buck, commander of the Morris American Legion, gave a few opening remarks detailing the history of Memorial Day and its importance in the community. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ken Buck, commander of the Morris American Legion, gave a few opening remarks detailing the history of Memorial Day and its importance in the community.

“We are gathered here on Memorial Day to honor and remember (those) who have given everything for their country,” Buck said.

“We are also reminded on this day, of the brave men and woman who have stepped forward to take the oath of allegiance as members of the armed forces, willing to fight if necessary, die for the sake of freedom,” he said.

Jayden Jones, the VFW Post 6049 scholarship recipient gave the keynote address “Where does America go from Here,” that detailed her love for her county and her hope for its future.

“America is an ever-changing country, we are never really sure of what is going to happen. One week the country could be spilt in two and pitted against each other. The next week it could be advocating for world peace,” Jones said.

“I hope from here America will continue to grow to become more accepting of one another. I hope that we will allow more people to fulfill their dream of living in America,” she said. “I hope we become less prejudiced on human beings and realize that we are all here for the same reason – to live.”

After remarks from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86 and The Forty & Eight Locale 1195, it was time for the laying of the wreaths. They were carried by the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Post 294, VFW Post 6049 Auxiliary, the 40 and 8 Society, and the Gold Star Mothers and families.

After a moment of silence for all departed veterans, the Morris Color Guard gave a 21-gun salute and Steve Huettemann played “Taps.”

Anja Huettemann sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Rev. Roy Backus gave the invocation and benediction.