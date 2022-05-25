Six Morris athletes sign for college

MORRIS – Six Morris senior student athletes announced on Wednesday night their plans to continue their athletic careers in college.

In softball, Madigan Doss announced she’s headed to Elmhurst University, while Jaelyn Wiers is going to Kankakee College. Soccer players Payton Kjellesvik and Adriana Plascencia are going to Joliet Junior College. Meanwhile Ryan Fisher is going to North Central College to play baseball and football player Will Lawyer said he’s going to Lorras College. The players made the announcement with their friends, family members and coaches in attendance at the Morris Community High School gymnasium.

Softball players Doss and Weirs may be heading in different directions, but both plan on studying nursing in college and are looking to create new bonds outside of Morris.

“I’m excited to leave Morris and create a bond with more people,” Doss said.

“I’m going to remember all of the inspiring teachers and coaches I have had throughout my time here,” Wiers said.

Kjellesvik and Plascencia have been friends on and off the field since they were children. They both will be attending JJC in the fall to play soccer.

“My time here at Morris has taught me to dream big and never settle for anything. I’m looking forward to learn from different people and to have the opportunity to grow as soccer players,” Kjellesvik said.

Both girls are anticipating a transitional period in terms of training exercises.

“We don’t really know what to expect at the next level, because we are so used to this level,” Plascencia said.

Early this year in May, Morris had seven more athletes announce plans to continue their athletic careers in college.

In football, Cameron Hatcher announced he’s heading to St. Xavier University, Myles Johnston is heading to Western Illinois University, Jorge Loza said he’s going to McKendree University and Zach Romak is going to Bemidiji State. In softball, Maddy Shannon Is going to Central College and Maddie Noon is heading to Iowa Wesleyann. In golf, Brennan Johnson is going to the University of St. Francis.