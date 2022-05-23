Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Jared Shepherd, 35, of Minooka was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle, and failure to report an accident to the police authority in the 200 block of East Chapin Street in Morris at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Michael Carey, 58, of Shorewood was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of aggravated assault, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 100 Block of Bedford Road in Morris at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday.

Mark Garcia, 21, of Tinley Park was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in the 600 Block of Armstrong Street in Morris on Saturday.



