Man stabbed following fight at El Burrito Loco in Channahon

CHANNAHON — A Minooka man was arrested and booked into the Grundy County Jail following an alleged fight inside El Burrito Loco restaurant on Route 6 in Channahon on Tuesday afternoon.

Antonio Zaragoza, 41, of Minooka was taken into custody at 6:04 p.m. by the Channahon police on one count of aggravated battery.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups inside the restaurant that continued into the parking lot around 2:26 p.m. While responding, police were informed one of the people was armed with a knife and was seen fleeing the scene in a black vehicle. A black Impala, was seen fleeing the area, as well.

Police found the Impala at the intersection of West Eames Street and Ridge Road, they said. A passenger in the vehicle had been stabbed in the abdomen, police said.

Minooka Fire Department EMS personnel treated the person who had been stabbed, and they were transported to Morris Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The fight involved about five people, the person who was stabbed and the two others, according to police. The second group, including Zaragoza and one other individual.

Zaragoza was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

A knife was recovered, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.