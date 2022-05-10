Rock Island man charged with intent to deliver, weapons charges

GRUNDY – A Rock Island man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Nkurizene Karoli, was arrested Saturday by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 at mile marker 116, according to police.

Deputies found 225 pills, all testing positive for the presence of Fentanyl, police said. The pills have been sent to the Illinois State Police Forensic Lab for further testing, according to police records.

Deputies also seized “loaded Glock 19 9 mm " handgun from Karoli, according to court documents.

Karoli remains in the Grundy County Jail on $50,000 bond.