Grundy County Vocational Center presents Megan Bugg’s family with $18,000

MORRIS — The Grundy County Vocational Center presented Kent and Deborah Bugg a check for $18,000 Wednesday in honor of their daughter Megan Bugg.

The Grundy County Vocational Center presented Kent and Deborah Bugg a check for $18,000 in honor of their daughter Megan Bugg on Wednesday. (Maribeth Wilson)

GAVC banded together to ensure Bugg was able to reach her goal of raising $500,000 for the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute, she raised $140,000 toward the project before her passing.

Bugg passed away March 9 after a seven-year battle with childhood cancer. Throughout her journey she remained a advocate for families affected by childhood cancer. Her fight has been documented through an online blog by her father, Kent Bugg, who continues the blog in her memory.

Kent Bugg said he was most proud that Megan always made her battle about something bigger than herself.

Megan Bugg had been an advocate for childhood cancer research, raising $950,000 to fund cancer research projects at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

GAVC began selling #Morethan4 merchandise for the cause on April 2 and continued to raise funds during Megan Bugg week from April 11-14. They have sold more than 2,000 shirts in over 33 states.

The second round of apparel sales will end at 3 p.m. Friday. Those who wish to donate can visit https://www.gavc-il.org/ and choose Megan Bugg apparel to place an order.