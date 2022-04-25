Pets of the week: April 25

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Pebbles is a sweet and shy. She is 18 months old and weighs 18 pounds. She plays well with others. To meet Pebbles, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Jemima is a sweet and playful. She is buff and white. She does well with cats and children. For more information on Jemima, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Donvito is a one-year-old tabby. He is super loving and playful. He likes hugs and is good with other cats. For more information on Donvito, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Miss Midnight is relaxed with a playful spirit. She is very affectionate and is good with other cats. Miss Midnight is shy upon first meetings, but comes out of her shell with time. To meet Miss Midnight, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Danimal is 3 years old, sweet and playful. He loves to cuddle with humans and get lots of pets. To meet Danimal, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)



