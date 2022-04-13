Grundy Area Vocation Center hosts first-round pickup for Megan Bugg apparel

MORRIS – The Grundy Area Vocation Center honored Megan Bugg’s legacy on Wednesday during their apparel pickup.

GAVC has come together this week to honor Bugg through various acts of kindness during Childhood Cancer Awareness Week, held in her honor.

Left: Mary Lopez, Angela Hatz, and TJ McDavid on Wednesday during GAVC apparel pick-up. (Maribeth Wilson)

Bugg passed away March 9 after a seven-year battle with childhood cancer. Throughout her journey she remained a positive advocate for families affected by childhood cancer. Her fight has been documented through an online blog by her father, Kent Bugg, who still continues the blog in her memory.

Kent Bugg said he was most proud that Megan always made her battle about something bigger than herself.

Before her passing, Bugg raised $950,000 to fund cancer research projects at Lurie Children’s hospital. She raised another $140,000 toward the $500,000 needed for the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.

“Her mother and I promised her that we would complete her mission,” Kent Bugg said.

GAVC is hoping to help the family reach the goal before her 21st birthday on April 30. They have sold over 2,000 shirts so far.

Baskets made by students at GAVC will be donated to local cancer centers (Maribeth Wilson)

The first round has closed but they are hoping to have another round by the end of April or beginning of May.

State Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, spoke of the significance of Bugg’s legacy.

“Doing things like this, to keep her legacy alive as a community is important,” Welter said.

“It’s another way to keep the awareness out there,” he said. “So, we are able to raise additional funding before her birthday.”

Those who would like to help Megan Bugg reach her $500,000 goal before her birthday can purchase cupcakes at the GAVC from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s just absolutely humbling, we were absolutely blown away by the touching tribute and the support from the local community,” Kent Bugg said.