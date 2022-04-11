Pets of the week: April 11

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Tai Tai is a 5- year-old black long haired domestic. She is very loving and affectionate. Tai Tai is great with children and gets along with other animals. While, Tai Tai is shy during her first meeting, she quickly turns playful. She would be great addition to any family. For information on Tai Tai , including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510 (Maribeth Wilson)

Spritzer is a 2-year-old lab and pointer mix who came to Hopeful Tails from a high kill shelter down south. He likes to play with other dogs. To meet Spritzer, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hope Tails Animal Rescue)

Meet Amanda. She is a young lab and terrier mix who is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, and does well with other dogs. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com