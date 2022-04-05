Morris City Council recognizes Morris Grade School wrestlers

MORRIS – The Morris Grade School wrestlers were recognized Monday night for their successful season as. The wrestling team represents both Saratoga and Morris District #54.

The team competed in the IESA state championship at NIU on March 11 -12. Paxton Valentine won a state championship in the 85 lbs weight class and Carter Skoff won a state championship in the 100 lbs weight class. The team won fourth place overall.

The Morris Grade School wrestlers were recognized Monday night for their successful season as. The wrestling team represents both Saratoga and Morris District #54. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mayor Chris Brown offered his congratulations on behalf of the community.

“The Morris Grade School wrestling team is a program, which promotes sportsmanship, hard work, confidence, dedication and positivity, the program teaches athletes the importance of being leaders in their sports, in the classroom and in the community,” Brown said. “Wrestling teaches our youth independence, accountability, the importance of setting goals and the hard work needed to achieve these goals.”

Mayor Brown finished his recognition of the team stating the team “embodied the winning spirt of our city.”

Mayor Brown announced the 17th annual Doggie Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday April 9 in Goold Park starting at 10 a.m.

The Morris Lions Club will be holding an Easter egg hunt for area children in Goold park on the following Saturday April 16 starting at 10:30 a.m.