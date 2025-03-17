Morris Hospital and YMCA hosts nutrition seminar on building muscle

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are hosting a free nutrition seminar at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.

The seminar, titled “How to Build Muscle with Protein Intake”, features a registered dietitian discussing the importance of protein intake while providing examples of foods that are rich in protein with a focus on gaining muscle and weight.

These seminars are offered monthly at the Morris Hospital YMCA to provide knowledge and tools to make lasting, healthy changes in eating habits. These seminars are free and open to the community.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit www.morrishospital.org/events and select the nutrition category.