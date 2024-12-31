Registration open for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial 5K

Channahon State Park in Channahon has been chosen as the site of The Forgotten Warrior Memorial Wall that will honor veterans who have lost their battle to post-traumatic stress disorder. This graphic shows the design, which is the first of its kind in America. (Image provided)

Registration is officially open for the Forgotten Warrior Memorial 5K, which takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12.

The event is a 5K run or a 1-mile walk, and it is dog-friendly. It will be held at the Forgotten Warrior Memorial in Channahon State Park, 25302 W. Story St. Event organizers suggest that runners carpool.

The route begins at Channahon State Park and heads south along the I&M Canal. There also will be veterans resources, vendors and sponsors, food trucks, a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets.

Those looking to volunteer can email Wendy at w.paul@comcast.et net. Runners can register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Channahon/ForgottenWarriorMemorial5k.