Grundy County approves $166,625 for bridge inspections

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board approved a $166,625 contract with Willett, Hoffman and Associates for bridge inspections, $35,100 of which will be covered by the county.

Willett, Hoffman and Associates will be responsible for inspecting 178 bridges and an additional 17 special feature inspections.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said this funding is already budgeted, and the board approved the motion unanimously.

The county had both Grand Ridge and Gardner Roads closed for much of late summer and early fall for bridge replacements. Both roads are now back open.