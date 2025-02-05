Morris rejects Brisbin Road bids a second time due to high price tag

The corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, which is where construction will start heading south. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris has again rejected bids after the latest round came in at $3.1 million.

Mayor Chris Brown said Chamlin and Associates estimated the bid for this portion of the project should come in at $2.19 million. The project, which will convert a 1-mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have curb and gutters and stretch to three lanes, is estimated to come in at around $4 million total.

The City of Morris is partnering with the Village of Channahon on this project, with each splitting the around $1 million of the cost while the State of Illinois covers the other half of the project. Road improvements will run south of Interstate 80.