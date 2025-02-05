February 16, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Morris rejects Brisbin Road bids a second time due to high price tag

By Michael Urbanec
From left to right, a black SUV, a gray car and a red semi wait for the light to change at the corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, outside the Love's Travel Stop.

The corner of Brisbin Road and Route 6 east of Morris, which is where construction will start heading south. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris has again rejected bids after the latest round came in at $3.1 million.

Mayor Chris Brown said Chamlin and Associates estimated the bid for this portion of the project should come in at $2.19 million. The project, which will convert a 1-mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have curb and gutters and stretch to three lanes, is estimated to come in at around $4 million total.

The City of Morris is partnering with the Village of Channahon on this project, with each splitting the around $1 million of the cost while the State of Illinois covers the other half of the project. Road improvements will run south of Interstate 80.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News