Republican Consolidated Primary polling location changed to Grundy County Courthouse

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson announced Jan. 29 that the Tuesday, Feb. 25 Republican Consolidated Primary, where voters will choose between candidates for Morris mayor and city clerk, has been changed to the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington. St., Morris.

Voters residing in all or portions of Erienna 1, Erienna 2, Morris 1, Morris 2, Morris 3, Morris 4, Morris 5, Saratoga 1, Saratoga 2, Saratoga 3, Saratoga 4 and Saratoga 5 precincts will vote at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Voters will decide between Republican incumbent Mayor Chris Brown and current 3rd Ward Alderman Alex Clubb for the Mayor position, and current City Clerk Lori Werden and Karla White for the City Clerk position.

No Democratic candidates are running for these offices, so there will be no Democratic ballots available, according to a news release. Signs will be posted on the regular polling location doors on Election Day and postcards will be sent notifying voters of the change.

Olson also wants to remind voters that early voting and vote-by-mail opportunities are available at the Grundy County Courthouse through Monday. Feb. 24. Anyone with questions or concerns can call the clerk’s office at 815-941-3222, option one, or email elections@grundycountyil.gov.