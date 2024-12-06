Grundy County Board of Health appoints Dr. Schwer as Public Health Administrator

Dr. Tania Schwer has been appointed as the Grundy County Public Health administrator by the Board of Health after serving as interim administrator since September.

“Dr. Schwer’s continued leadership and unwavering commitment to public health will further Grundy County Public Health’s mission of service, ensuring that quality health care and services are accessible to everyone,” said Grundy County Board of Health President Joan Harrop.

The Board of Directors conducted a five-month long search to find the next administrator, attracting interest from a diverse group of candidates both locally and nationally, according to a Wednesday news release.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to this role, and I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible GCHD team to build on the momentum we have developed to advance our mission,” Schwer said. “My vision is to build on GCHD’s strong foundation and lead public health to a future rooted in equity, high reliability, and innovation.”

Schwer was previously the Senior Programs Director, where she implemented quality initiatives to support the aging population. Before that, she was a Health Educator at the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Schwer has a bachelor’s in biology from California State University Northridge, and Master of Public Health from Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, and a doctoral degree from Loma Linda University.