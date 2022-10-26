U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home transfers ownership

MORRIS – John Callahan, the current owner of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris, has passed the reins of ownership to Chad Reuland and Eli Turnbough.

Chad Reuland and John Callahan at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

Callahan considered several potential buyers before settling on Rueland and Turnbough, but ultimately decided on them because “they are very familiar with how a close-knit community works and the importance of having people you know and trust.”

According to a news release, Reuland and Turnbough own three other funeral homes in the Chicagoland area and are native to rural America, Rueland is from Iowa and Eli is from Montana.

After owning the funeral home for 10 years, Callahan ultimately decided to sell the funeral home to focus more on his family and his role as the Grundy County Coroner.

“There comes a point in time where I need to start to slow down and put my concentration into my other full-time job at the coroner’s office. Chad is gracious enough to let me continue to hang around and jump in and help out,” Callahan said.

Callahan plans to still be involved in the day-to-day operations of the funeral home.

“Being a funeral director is more than just having a job. It’s about helping people at a difficult time in their lives, it isn’t something I can ever just walk away from. I will continue to meet with and care for the families of our community as often as I am able,” Callahan said.

Callahan and his staff have enhanced the building over the years, by renovating the building, removing walls, adding a banquet room, and an Aqua Cremation Center, which was the first in the state to be installed in a funeral home and is still the only one in Grundy and surrounding counties.

Callahan said that nothing will change when it comes to how the funeral home runs and who they see when they come to the funeral home.

“The same friendly faces will continue to serve the community just as they have for several years. Victoria [Brown] and Dana [Potter] will continue to serve as the licensed funeral directors and the supporting staff of the greeters and funeral assistants will be there just as they always have been,” he said.

Callahan plans to run for another term as Grundy County Coroner in 2024, and will still be at the funeral home whenever he is needed.