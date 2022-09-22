Shop Local: Just Kidding Around in Morris offers a unique selection of children’s clothing, accessories, and more

MORRIS – Just Kidding Around Children’s Boutique in downtown Morris offers a unique array of clothing, accessories, toys, and books for children.

Opened in 1995, by mother and daughter, Monica Breham and Maureen Headrick the boutique offers children’s clothing in sizes premiere to sixteen for girls and boys.

This is not the first store the team has opened together, Brianna Lynn’s Boutique was opened five years prior across the street.

“There were no children’s stores in town. So, we had many requests for a children’s store and we tested it in the back of Brianna Lynn’s, across the street, for about a year and there seemed to be quite a bit of interest,” Breham said.

Just Kidding offers many popular brands ranging from Isobella & Chloe, Little Me, Wes & Willy, Mudpie, Under Armour and more. The boutique also keeps accessories in store to create the perfect outfit.

Breham said the store carries items for special occasions but carries a “whole span” of items including trendy, casual or sporty clothing.

“We do a lot of gifts, of course, baby gifts, birthday gifts, shower gifts. We do have christening baptism outfits for special occasions, Christmas dresses, but we offer casual, like under armor- you know sporty things through dressy,” she said.

As a staple of the community for more than 25 years, Just Kidding has amassed more than just loyal clients, they have created friendships that carry on to the next generation.

“We have been here so long, we’re now dressing the kids of the kids we dressed and, so we have dressed generations. I just love interacting with the people, and you know it’s a happy place, people love to buy for kids,” Breham said.

Both Just Kidding Around and Brianna Lynn’s Boutique donates thousands of dollars each year to charities through their Kids Club and Gold Card programs, according to a news release.

Just Kidding Around Children’s Boutique is located at 218 Liberty St. in Morris. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For additional information, visit their Facebook page.