Morris Police in search of suspect after Subway robbery

The Morris Police Department is searching for what it believes is a male suspect who robbed the Subway at 1355 N. Division St. Tuesday evening.

All three employees at the business at the time were unharmed.

The Morris Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they responded at 10:04 p.m., and store video shows the subject entering the front door, approaching the counter displaying a gun and demanding money.

The suspect was last seen walking north wearing white tennis shoes, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, a black ball cap and a black balaclava.

Detectives are processing the available information and analyzing video, and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information, or those who have cameras that may have caught the crime, should call 815-942-2131 ext. 8 and ask to speak with an officer. People can also call Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667 for a possible reward, or to remain anonymous.