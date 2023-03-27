Coal City Elections: Two running for village president in April

Two current Coal City board trustees, Ross Bradley, and David A. Spesia, are running for village president in April, vying to replace current Village President Terry Halliday, who is not seeking re-election.

Ross Bradley

Bradley has served as village trustee for 12 years, and his current term expires in April. He is Chairman of Water and Sewer and Vice-Chairman of Finance.

He said he serves as a way to give back to the community. He is running for village president to continue unfinished business the board has been working on for the people of the town.

“Coal City has always been a good place to live and raise a family,” he said. “It’s been really good for us as far as a family and a place to live. I want to keep it like that- keep the small-town feel.”

Bradley said that his years of working for the village, plus his time spent as an elected official, have made him qualified for the position of village president. He said much development has already occurred, such as recently opening bids for a new water plant and working with the state to get funding for roads.

Bradley is all for development south of town. He hopes they will be able to attract more business there, and he plans on speaking to local businesses to help the village come up with a plan.

“Plus,” he said, “I live in town. So if the tax rate goes up or the cost of water goes up, it affects me.”

Bradley’s opinion on issues:

Position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023:

I guess it will be decided by the Supreme Court. To me, whatever the Supreme Court decides is what will be enforced in Coal City.

Assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally:

In Coal City, it was handled really well from the side of the village. The residents handled it really well. It did hurt businesses. . . But, as a village, I think we handled it really well.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, I would support something like that.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

David A. Spesia

Spesia is Chairman of Streets and Alleys and Vice-Chair of Water and Sewer. He is a 4-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in North Carolina, California and in Okinawa, Japan.

Spesia has served as a board trustee for five years and is now running for village president.

“I am a veteran committed to community service,” he said.

Working in construction management, Spesia said the qualifications he brings from there fit in perfectly with serving as village president, including the abilities to make contracts and help with employee retention and business development.

As village president, he said, he would continue his current interaction with the trustees and build a consensus.

Spesia’s accomplishments while serving as trustee have included restarting the alley-paving program, helping the construction of Route 113 south on Broadway, and helping obtain a new waste hauler contract, with larger recycle containers and more frequent pick-ups.

One of the board’s challenges in the near future, he said, is attracting new business and industry to town

He is looking forward to attracting business to the property on the corner of Route 113 and South Broadway.

“We as a board consider this as a prime location for new business,” he said.

Spesia added that there is an industrial area south of town, where Hoffman Trucking located.

“They have been a great asset to the community,” he said of Hoffman.

There is also additional property south of town with railroad access that Spesia looks forward to developing.

One of Spesia’s concerns is a large new grocery store planned for the town next door, Diamond. Although shoppers might enjoy the business, he said, he is worried about its potential impact on Coal City businesses.

The small town atmosphere is something he and Coal City residents enjoy, he said, and he would like to work on community development while maintaining that small town feel.

“If we can develop south of our town,” he said, “that would be the ideal situation.”

Spesia also wants to bring in new community events and continuing support to the Coal City Fall Fest event.

Spesia has also served the community as a volunteer baseball and softball coach. In his free time, he is a golfer and an outdoor enthusiast.

Spesia’s opinion on issues:

Position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023:

This decision was made at the state level of government. I support our 2nd Amendment.

Assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally:

Coal City was as flexible as possible while still adhering to state and federal mandates.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Coal City currently allows Recreational Cannabis Business Establishments (growers/infusers..) in our Industrial zoned areas by conditional use permit. So far, we have not been approached by anyone with a business plan for consideration.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely. Transparency is important.