Morris man charged with strangling and shaking female household member

MORRIS – A Morris man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery after allegedly “strangling” and shaking a senior female household member, according to court records.

Douglas Claypool, 69, is accused of intentionally strangling a female household member by grabbing her around her neck and applying pressure, preventing her from breathing on or about October 4, 2022, in the Grundy County area, according to court documents.

Records also allege Claypool “gabbed [her] around the neck and shook” her. Records show the female household member was over the age of 60.

Claypool remains in Grundy County Jail on a $20,000 bond.